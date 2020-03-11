After some forks in the road and several educational starts put on hold, Owensboro Community & Technical (OCTC) student Mason Powell is finally beginning to realize his dream of obtaining a college degree. Powell is on track to earn an associate in applied science degree in electrical technology in May. An identical twin, he and his brother, Jason Powell work for Aleris where Mason has worked in production for 16 years.
Seeing others, including his siblings, further their education was an additional motivating factor for Mason. The tipping point was Aleris’ implementation of a “grow your own” model allowing employees to reinvent themselves by furthering their education and, at the same time, solve one of the plant’s greatest challenges, a shortage of top-quality electrical troubleshooters. His twin completed his degree in organizational leadership from Western Kentucky University and was promoted at Aleris. This only intensified his search for new opportunities.
Powell and two fellow workers, Chad Mudd and Vic Steele, will all complete this major step in their journey together by summer’s end. He has even higher goals in mind when he returns to work. He plans to pursue a bachelor degree in engineering technology management and mentor others by sharing his experience. He wants to serve as an example for his children and family.
Steve Lane is an artist and a current client in Friends of Sinners addiction recovery program. Lane has struggled with alcoholism in his past, and not only was the alcohol taking a toll on his career as an artist, but it was taking a toll on his life.
Lane reached out to Joe Welsh, executive director of Friends of Sinners, and drove across the state to check himself into the Friends of Sinners Program.
Since joining Friends of Sinners in December, Lane has painted a beautiful mural in the theater room at the local nonprofit “Puzzle Pieces” and is currently working on a mural for “Saint Benedict’s Homeless Shelter,” wrapping around the outside of the building.
