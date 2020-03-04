• Daughters of the American Revolution held their Good Citizens Award Ceremony on Nov. 1. The following students were selected by the General Evan Shelby Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as recipients of the 2019-20 Good Citizens awards: Michael Scott Ashley of Owensboro High School; Ryan Gatton of Apollo High School; Sophie Jagoe of Daviess County High School; Kevin Foster of Trinity High School; and Maddie Clements of Owensboro Catholic High School.
The students were selected on qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Each recipient was presented with a certificate, lapel pin, good citizen card and $50. They also had to present a brief description of their accomplishments and future goals.
This years coordinator was Amanda Jerome, DCPS college and career coordinator and director of Community Campus. School counselors also were present to introduce their students and speak about their achievements.
The program is open to high school seniors whose schools are accredited by their state board of education. Only one student per year may be honored as a school’s DAR Good Citizen. Once a student is selected, they are invited to participate in the scholarship portion of the program. This consist of a personal statement and an essay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.