The 11th annual Owensboro AIDS Walk was Nov. 9. starting with a health fair and educational session on the Kentucky Wesleyan University campus. The group then walked to the Brescia University campus. Robbie Stone was the top fundraiser of the event. The event has raised $2,600 of its $5,000 goal. Donations can be mailed to AIDS Walk, P.O. Box 1591, Owensboro, KY 42302 or can be submitted online at https://owensobor-aids-walk-2019.everydayhero.com/us/general-donation.