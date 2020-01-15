Kentucky Remembers For Faith and Country Concert was recently held at the International Bluegrass Museum and Hall of Fame and featured many local and state guests and musicians, including, U.S. Marine veteran (retired) Cpl. Matthew Bradford, from left, WBKR's Barb Birgy, Cathy Mullins, Tommy Mullins, songwriters Skylar and Sophia Cain, Emmie Kate Williams, Georgia State Fiddle Champion, MacKenzie Bell, and gospel recording artist, Jeremy Calloway.
