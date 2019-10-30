Spotlight

Owensboro Health Volunteer Auxiliary honored those with breast cancer by wearing pink to their monthly luncheon and by forming the Breast Cancer Ribbon. If you are interested in being a part of this group, call Lisa Waninger at 270-417-3100 or email her at LisaWaninger@owensborohealth.org.

