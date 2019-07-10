Spotlight

The new officers for Whitesville Lion's Club for the 2019-2020 year, from left, are Ray Hamilton, Lion Tamer; Fred Perry, VP; Randall Hagan, second-year director; Mary Jo Thompson, second-year director; Rick Thompson; president; Bonnie Hamilton, first-year director; Floyd Russelburg, Tail Twister; Katie Rhoades, first-year director; Roger Rhoades. secretary; Randall Hamilton, past president; Fred Barr, treasurer; Cathy Roby, marketing & PR director.

