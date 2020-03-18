Marie Boehman is the Owensboro Family YMCA Employee of the Month for February. Boehman works as a front desk associate in the Wellness Center, and she also assists in the after-school and child care departments.
She has been on the Y staff for one year and has always been willing to help in any needed area with a consistent positive attitude. Nominated by staff members, she was honored with a thank you and a gift card.
