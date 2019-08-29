• The Westerfield family of Ohio County was inducted into the Kentucky 4-H Family Hall of Fame Aug. 16 at the Kentucky State Fair.
The six brothers, David, Jerry, Larry, Oscar, Joe and Tom Westerfield, grew up on a dairy farm in Hartford. They first got their start in 4-H in elementary and high school clubs and later the Ohio County Teen Club where the brothers held various offices. The brothers achieved at various levels in 4-H including various state championships, trips to National Congress and state officer.
As adults, the Westerfield brothers have given to various Kentucky 4-H programs, including State Teen Council, the Emerald Gala and the Kentucky State Fair's Cloverville. The brothers credit 4-H for teaching them responsibility, perseverance, attention to detail, the importance of hard work and broadening their horizons outside of Ohio County.
The Kentucky 4-H Family Hall of Fame was established to honor those families who created exceptional legacies of service by contributing their time, resources and leadership for the betterment on the Kentucky 4-H program on a local, regional and state level.
