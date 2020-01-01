Spotlight

Highland Elementary School students in grades K-5 each received a giftwrapped copy of Jane Paley's "Hooper Finds a Family," which were delivered by dogs Dee, pictured here, and Barkley (dogs owned by HES assistant principal Marjie Pippin and HES principal Leslie Peveler, respectively). The books were donated by Domtar to HES.

• When Highland Elementary School students return from Christmas break on Thursday, they will participate in a shared "read along" with Jane Pauley's novel, "Hooper Finds a Family." The activity is designed to build connections from the classroom to the home. The project will get underway with DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins reading Chapter 1 to the children in a special videotaped message for HES students.

The novel is based on the true story of a puppy who was left homeless in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

