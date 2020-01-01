• When Highland Elementary School students return from Christmas break on Thursday, they will participate in a shared "read along" with Jane Pauley's novel, "Hooper Finds a Family." The activity is designed to build connections from the classroom to the home. The project will get underway with DCPS Superintendent Matt Robbins reading Chapter 1 to the children in a special videotaped message for HES students.
The novel is based on the true story of a puppy who was left homeless in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.