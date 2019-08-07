• The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra recently announced the election of two new members to its governing board of directors: Angie Morrison, market president, BB&T and David Wills, principal at Hafer.
During the 2019-20 season, Edna Barnes, shareholder, director of medical/dental group at Riney Hancock and Co., PSC, will chair the symphony's board of directors. Jay Wethington, chief circuit judge for the Sixth Judicial District will serve as vice chair-strategic planning. Independence Bank Director Larry Mayfield will serve as vice chair-resource development. Sarah Howard, SVP of finance for German American Bank will serve as treasurer, and Karen Callis, will serve as the secretary of the board. Jiten Shah, executive director of Green River Area Development District, will continue to serve the symphony as past chair.
