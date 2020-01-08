• The Transitional Care Center of Owensboro was honored at the Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities' Quality Awards Banquet recently at the Galt House in Louisville, with the Best of Kentucky - Nursing and Rehabilitation award. Twenty-two other facilities across the state of Kentucky were honored.
The Best of Kentucky - Nursing and Rehabilitation honorees were selected based on CMS star ratings of four or higher to apply, and then satisfaction surveys of residents and families.
The week was capped off with the Quality Awards Banquet. The Association honored 23 facilities with the Best of Kentucky-Nursing and Rehabilitation Award. The top 10 caregivers, nurses and supportive care staff were also honored.
