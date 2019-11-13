Daviess County High School senior Trent Woolard has been invited to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Nov. 28 in New York City.
Woolard submitted a video application and audition that included playing a musical piece and a demonstration of marching. His performance was judged on the basis of technical proficiency, tone quality and general musicianship. Marching was also judged on a variety of criteria, including marking time and tone quality while marching.
Woolard, who will play the tuba in the parade, said he wanted to apply because it sounded like an interesting opportunity. In addition to performing in the legendary parade, his experience will include a tour of New York City, attending a Broadway musical and a visit to the theater district and Times Square.
Woolard will depart Nov. 23 to begin rehearsals with the parade band.
