Addie Beth Duke loves all things happy, and so for her 8th birthday party, she wanted a Jojo Siwa, Jesus, Joy, Penguin birthday party and to spread joy around town.
So, Addie and 10 of her girl friends helped celebrate Addie’s birthday on Feb. 2 by making cards to mail to a nursing home and dropping off goodies at the police and fire departments. A police officer took his time to hear the girls out, and a fireman sang “Happy Birthday” to Addie. Afterward, the girls thanked them for their services.
Finally, the girls went to Kroger where T Mike, one of the managers, allowed the giggly girls to bring that same kindness to Kroger by dropping off treats to 40 customers and employees.
All of the girls went home with the experience of spreading joy to others and seeing that impact on the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.