• The spring 2020 Owensboro Black Expo Scholarship has been awarded to Kennedy Rowan, Apollo High School, and Angel Canady, Owensboro High School. Each recipient received a $500 scholarship award. The Owensboro Black Expo is a nonprofit organization that promotes and celebrates the culture, history and achievements of the black community and of all people. Scholarships are awarded annually to those who are excelling in academics. Over 20 applicants for the OBE Scholarship Award were received.
The criteria to qualify was: an African American 16-24 years of age; college/trade school Student; Daviess County resident; enrolled for spring 2020; 2.5 GPA or greater; type an essay and have a letter of recommendation. The voting process was blindly selected from the Owensboro Black Expo board, omitting two board members who dealt with the applications submitted.
