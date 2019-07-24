Pamela Smith-Wright, left, Morgan Taylor Cecil, center, and Beth Cecil attended the Lady Colonels Derby Luncheon on May 2, where Morgan Taylor Cecil was named the first recipient of the Owensboro Lady Kentucky Colonels Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is available to any student who is recommended by a Lady Colonel and must attend an institution of higher learning in Owensboro. For more information on how to become a member, please call 270-485-3617.