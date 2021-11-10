St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter is beginning its first “Change for Life Change” fundraiser, placing coin collection jars in businesses throughout town to raise money for programming and operations at the men’s and women’s shelters.
Executive Director Harry Pedigo said he is hoping the fundraiser will help get the community in the giving spirit for the holidays, regardless of how much the fundraiser brings in.
“We do expect to just draw up a lot of awareness, and we just want it to serve as a good reminder, one, of the gratitude that we have for our homes, but also a reminder of those who are without a home,” he said.
The name, he said, was fitting because funds raised will go toward programming and services that are catered toward helping people turn their lives around.
“The change we’re collecting goes into help with operations, but also programs and other services we provide, and that change helps us to promote life changes within people, so we thought, ‘how fitting that we’re asking for change to help with life change,’ ” he said.
Additionally, he said it may be a way for some to give back in smaller ways that may not have the opportunity to do so as often.
“People that may not be able to give any other way have this opportunity to give,” he said. “Like myself, I normally just come in and throw my change in something, so what better to do with it than just give back.”
Pedigo said the shelter has distributed 29 collection jars throughout the community and hopes to put out more.
All businesses, churches, youth groups or families that want a collection jar can pick one up from the shelter.
Although there is no set timeframe for the fundraiser, Pedigo said the shelter will likely collect the funds raised around the end of January. Depending on how it goes, and whether or not people want to keep jars in their facilities, he said he may let people continue collecting and schedule more pick-up times in the future.
“If it goes well and individuals want to keep them at that location, we’ll allow them to keep them and set other collection dates,” he said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
Log In
