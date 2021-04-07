St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter has recently opened vendor booths at the T&T Vendor Mall to help raise funds for the shelter and give clients an opportunity to give back, according to Executive Director Harry Pedigo.
The shelter is accepting donations of gently used items to resell at the booths if items are not needed for clients at the shelter.
“We hope this will generate a funding source for the shelter, specifically the women’s and family shelter,” Pedigo said.
Funds raised from the booths will help the facility’s day-to-day operations and programs.
The effort will also help find a home for donated items that the shelter is unable to use, according to a release.
In addition to raising funds for programming and operations, Pedigo said he hopes to have clients from the shelter assisting with sorting, pricing and stocking the resale booths, “giving them purpose and a sense of giving back.”
The shelter will accept donations of furniture, clothing, shoes, games, toys, sports equipment, electronics and household items.
“You name it,” Pedigo said. “We will accept anything.”
Pedigo said the shelter has already received a significant number of donations for the resale booths already and was quick to begin selling items.
“As we were unloading, we were selling things before we could get them in the door,” he said.
Donated items are tax deductible and can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the shelter, 1001 W. Seventh St. in Owensboro.
The resale booths are located at the T&T Vendor Mall at 601 Commerce Drive.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
