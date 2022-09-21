Passionist Nuns of St. Joseph Monastery held a groundbreaking Saturday for the retreat center expansion, adding a Holy Family Wing and cloister walkway.
Main areas that will be added in the expansion include a chapter room, a community room, a fitness room and a foyer museum. The monastery currently has a little under $3.56 million of the project’s $3.95 million goal.
“As we break ground for the construction of the new cloister walkways and a new wing for this monastery, we recall the great generosity of so many who, in their time, show love for this place, believe in our work and desire to see it carried out to benefit generations to come,” said the Most Rev. William F. Medley, bishop of the Diocese of Owensboro.
Mother John Mary, monastery Superior, said the monastic community is at a unique point in its history when “we need to pass on the beauty of our charism to our younger members and to care for our elder sisters.”
“The prophet Joel once promised, ‘Your old men shall dream dreams and your young men will have visions,’ ” she said. “Pope Francis recently said, ‘The future of the world depends on this covenant between young and old. Who, if not the young, can take the dreams of the elderly and make them come true?’ The needs and dreams of our elder sisters can make it possible for our younger sisters to have new visions and in this way, only in this way, can we build a future together.”
Rick Bevins with JMJ Construction, the general contractor for the project, said he expects the project to be finished February 2023 due to the windows not being delivered until then.
“I just want to thank Mother and all the beautiful sisters who are trusting me and the JMJ crew to oversee this project,” he said. “We can’t wait to finish it for (them).”
