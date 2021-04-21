St. Joseph Peace Mission for Children has scheduled its 24th annual Trek walk and biking event for June 19 at Ben Hawes Park.
SJPM has been holding Trek each year to help raise funds in its efforts to provide a haven for vulnerable, at-risk youth in the community and throughout Kentucky.
The event benefits SJPM for Children, the Yewell Home for Boys and the Hayden Home for Girls.
SJPM helps to provide the most basic and essential daily needs for each child in its care with case management, medication management, life skills training, group and family therapy, independent living skills and nutrition education.
“I don’t think we could make it without this event. We do receive some funding that helps us pay for the care that we give to kids for food, for housing, for the staff to be here, but what we receive … does not cover the cost of what it takes to provide daily care and therapy services and case management services and around the clock supervision,” said SJPM President Paula Yevincy. “This really helps us tremendously be able to keep the services and the homes in place … it’s just very much necessary to do what we do.”
The annual event typically brings out about 200 participants and takes place on the third Saturday of June, according to Yevincy.
This year, however, the event has been moved to Ben Hawes Park.
The course is set up for 12.61 miles with alternative routes for participants to walk, run or bike longer or shorter distances, according to Development Director Bryson Morrow.
“We’re able to accommodate each type of participant and really look forward to growing our event at this location in the near future,” he said.
Last year, according to Morrow, the event was held virtually due to the pandemic. Participants were asked to participate in any exercise they preferred and post a photo or video to social media with the hashtag MyTrek.
“We actually had the largest donations recorded from that year compared to previous years. I believe it was around $63,000 so we are really fortunate to be able to follow through with the events in some way,” he said.
This year, Yevincy said, is significant because of how much the pandemic has affected SJPM.
“We’ve been affected here at the Peace Mission just like every other business. We are an essential provider, so we’ve never closed throughout the pandemic and we’ve actually been caring for COVID-positive children, but we had to reduce the number of children we take care of due to COVID,” she said. “The funds that we need to raise from Trek are even more critical this year just because of the financial strain of the pandemic so we’re really hoping that the community can come out and support the event, support the care of these kids … It’s been a tough year and we hope that everybody is starting to come out on the other side.”
Anyone interested can sign up for the event online by visiting RunSignup.com/Trek24.
Those interested in sponsorships can reach out to SJPM by email at sjpm Owensboro@gmail.com.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.