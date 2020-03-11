• The Crashers will perform live music for the ShamRock Bash at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Owensboro Convention Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
Concessions and a full bar, featuring St. Patrick’s Day green beer will be available. A special TV viewing area will also be set up to watch the basketball tournament.
Please note the event will be for ages 21 and over only.
Tickets: $10 per person; tables of 10 will be $150. For tickets, visit www.OwensboroTickets.com, go to the Owensboro Convention Center or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.
• People all over the world celebrate Irish culture and religion on St. Patrick’s Day through food, music, dance, as well as all things green. Named for the patron saint of Ireland, the day commemorates the arrival of
