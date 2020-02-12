• The Love Canon Valentine’s Day Party is from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, 311 W. Second St.
Attendees can enjoy a pre-show dinner in the third-floor Independence Bank Event Room, featuring an array of food stations with a variety of culinary options, the pre-show dinner also includes two drink tickets and a cash bar with Valentine’s-themed drink specials and a champagne toast.
General admission tickets are $25 each, and the dinner and show package is $149 per couple and $75 per person. For tickets, visit https://www.bluegrasshall.org/event/love-canon/.
• Spectra, the providers of Venue Management to the Owensboro Convention Center, invites guests to Cupid’s Cork & Cuisine, a five-course food, wine, and spirits paring dining event, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
Tickets are $65.25 per person or two for $115. Tickets include all wines and spirits and may be purchased online at www.OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales. Reservations only and must be over 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.