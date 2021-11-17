State officials said earlier this week that Kentucky is “experiencing unprecedented economic momentum” with new locations and expansion projects topping $10 billion for the first time and more than 15,200 full-time jobs announced.
And Daviess County is also seeing a good year.
Brittaney Johnson, president of the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp., said $49.7 million worth of local projects have reached the point of activating their state incentives since January.
And $57 million more are currently under construction or about to break ground.
And next year could look a lot better.
Johnson said that 16 projects worth more than $2.5 billion are currently considering locations in Daviess County.
Two of the projects made site visits in September and October, she said.
“The potential capital expenditure in our pipeline is the largest it has been in my three years with the organization,” Johnson said. “For comparison purposes, we had $700 million in our pipeline last November.
“We have seen a lot of prospect activity since the beginning of 2021. Several of those prospects have a very large capital investment, and several existing companies are continuing to make large investments in their Daviess County facilities.”
In September, Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovations’ battery business announced the single largest economic development project in the state’s history — a $5.8 billion battery manufacturing plant that will create 5,000 jobs at BlueOvalSK in Elizabethtown.
County positioned well
Johnson said the Elizabethtown project “has also positioned us very well for suppliers to that project.”
Gov. Steve Beshear said in a news release, “This has been an incredible year for economic growth in Kentucky, but we are just getting started. It is my goal to ensure a better future that includes an opportunity for every Kentuckian to earn a quality job with a strong wage.”
The state report said that through the first 10 months of 2021, “economic momentum in Kentucky has exceeded any other full-year totals for investment growth.
“Year-to-date, more than 110 private-sector new-location and expansion announcements include nearly $10.3 billion in total planned investment while creating more than 15,235 full-time jobs across the coming years.”
In July, Pratt Paper LLC announced plans to build a new $400 million paper mill in Henderson, a project that is expected to create 321 jobs paying an average of $39 an hour, including benefits.
That’s the largest investment in the region in more than 25 years, the state said.
In March, Site Selection magazine’s annual Governors Cup rankings for 2020 ranked Kentucky on top of the South Central region and third nationally for qualifying projects per capita.
The state also placed seventh overall in total projects, the highest of any state with a population under 5 million.
And the magazine recently placed Kentucky in a tie for fifth in its 2021 Prosperity Cup rankings.
