Two summer camps hosted by Owensboro Parks & Recreation went head to head in a Wiffle ball tournament on Tuesday at Jack C. Fisher Park.
The summer day camp children faced the Edge Ice Center summer camp children in a battle to declare camp bragging rights.
Brittni Klotzback, recreation supervisor for Owensboro Parks & Recreation, said the camps have been participating in a lot of activities together more recently.
“We go swimming together now, and we’ve been on a couple field trips together, so they’ve gotten to know each other a bit better, both camp staff and the campers,” she said. “We thought it would be fun to have a field trip where they got to win a trophy.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Klotzback said it is especially important for children to become more active.
“The socialization, getting them outside of their home and being around kids their own age again and learning how to communicate with each other and play with each other is important,” she said. “Most kids have electronic devices at a young age now, and having a camp setting where they can be away from those is important for the kids.”
The summer day camp is a more traditional option, with more outdoor and learning activities. The Edge Ice Center day camp gives campers the option to participate in figure skating, hockey or recreational skating.
“My favorite part about the camps is watching the campers grow,” Klotzback said. “They can start at 5 years old and attend until they’re 12 years old. I love seeing them progress and that we have so many of the same ones come back to us each year. Seeing their different personalities and how they interact is really cool.”
McKenzie May, recreation facilities manager for Edge Ice Center, said this is her first year working with the camps, and it has been a good experience for her.
“The younger kids get to have relationships with kids that are older with them and interact with them,” May said. “It’s interesting to see the different ages of kids interact with each other and build relationships.”
When it comes to the ice skating camp, May said campers that participate in either the hockey or figure skating portions have to have participated in Owensboro Youth Hockey League, the Owensboro Figure Skating Club or have taken lessons in skating through the Edge Ice Center. The recreational skate option is open to any skill level.
Klotzback, who has worked with the summer camps for nine years, said it can be bittersweet to watch the campers get older and age out of the day camps, but some return to be counselors.
“Like my 12 year olds who started at 5 years old, they started young and worked their way through the entire camp and will now be going on and maturing,” she said. “I have 15 year olds who have returned to work on the staff that went to this camp when they were younger. I think that says a lot for the program, when you have people that apply because they like the program and want to still be a part of it.”
Klotzback said they want to be able to provide activities and trips for campers that they can brag about when they go back to school in the fall.
“When the teacher asks what they did this summer, they’ll have a lot of things they’ll be able to list off and brag that they got to do,” she said. “I think we do a good job in filling that kid’s bucket for the summer. I always tell our counselors that every kid wears an imaginary bucket around their neck, and their joy can be at the bottom or it can be at the top. We want to make sure it’s as full as it can be.”
Owensboro Parks & Recreation also offers camps during winter and spring breaks.
For more information about the camps offered, visit https://owensboroparks.org.
