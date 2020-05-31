Steve and Etta Cooper are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
They were married May 29, 1970, at St. Mary’s in Whitesville by the Rev. Phil Thomas. Steve’s brother, Tony Cooper, and Etta’s sister, Mary Jo Plas, were the principal attendants.
They have two children together, Joe (Karen) Cooper of Lexington and Tonya (Roy) Loewen of Tennessee; four grandchildren, Logan, Sadie and Mary Cooper and Tasha Loewen; and two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Tucker.
Steve and Etta enjoy spending time with their large family every chance they get and attending Mass together at Immaculate Church, where they serve on the Hospitality Committee. They love playing cards, and even though Etta always wins, Steve is a good sport about it. Steve still works five days a week at Cooper’s Barber Shop, while Etta is a retired seamstress. She enjoys her retirement by playing bingo, bunko and hand and foot.
