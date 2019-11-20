Students of the Month

Each month, Owensboro Middle School recognizes students from each instructional team or content area as Leaders of the Month. These students exemplify good behavior and attendance, leadership, excellent effort and manners as well as no zeros or referrals. Owensboro Middle School North Campus Leaders of the Month for October are Julius Taylor, front row, from left, Eliza Beth Francis, Orion Brey, Abeni Askin, Jennifer Cano Ramirez, Cristina Deras Moreno; back row, Dayla Bishop, Landon Block, Bree Peach, MiChya Durr Dulin, Tramar Shaw, Tyrek Booker.