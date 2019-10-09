Students of the Month

Each month, Owensboro Middle School recognizes students from each instructional team or content area as Leaders of the Month. These students exemplify good behavior and attendance, leadership, excellent effort and manners as well as no zeros or referrals. OMS North Campus Leaders of the Month for September are, from left, front row, Kaitlynn VanMeter, Chloe Ewing, Matthew Smith, Van Clark, Gracy Freels, Alissa Bowley; back row: Karis Colbert, Maggie Renfrow, Jasmine Urbina, Heaven Taylor and Blake Kimbell.