Students of the Month

Each month, Owensboro Middle School North Campus recognizes students from each instructional team or content area as Leaders of the Month. These students exemplify good behavior and attendance, leadership, excellent effort and manners as well as no zeros or referrals.

The Leaders of the Month for December 2019 are Xzaivyer Ballard, front row, from left, Bobby Keller, Jordyn Conley, Brennen McNeiley, Zalaya Brison, Haley Hazelip, Sam Busse; back row, Jessica Howard, Dustin Payne, Jasmine Galloway, Hailey Westerfield, Maya Joska, Lucy Hines, Delupa Robinson Zuniga.