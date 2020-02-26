• Sign-ups are open for summer camps at River Park Center:
Theatre Arts Academy Jr. — June 8-12
8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Our one-week camp provides an imaginative outlet for this energetic age. Students develop acting skills while rotating through drama, music and art classes.
Entering kindergarten — third grade
Theatre Arts Academy — June 15-19 and June 22-26
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.
Focuses on technique-based exercises to strengthen ensemble and individual craft. Spend half the day in acting while searching for the “Golden Ticket.” In musical theatre, venture into Willy Wonka’s factory where students strengthen vocal technique and expand their dance skills.
Entering fourth-12th grade
The Great Escape: Harry Potter-themed camp — July 6-9
8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
A mysterious group of wizards have invaded the school. Mandrakes have been uprooted, medical creatures are roaming the halls and potions have gone terribly wrong. Spend four days of mystery and intrigue trying to escape the evil plots set to destroy the school. Find the culprits and put an end to their plans.
Entering third — 8th grade
