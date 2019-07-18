• Kentucky Science Center's signature "School's Out Science Camp" returns July 22-26 at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History for a fourth summer:
Camps
Lego Imagineers (first- to second- graders) - Build, design and engineer using Legos.
Masters of Disasters (third- to fourth-graders) - Explore, through experimentation and simulation, the most dangerous phenomena that nature has to offer.
Amusement Park Physics (fifth- to sixth-graders) - Investigate the physics behind some science-defying amusement park rides.
Camp schedule
Camp times: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Drop-off: 8 to 9 a.m.
Pick-up: 4 to 5 p.m.
Price is $175 for the week. OMSH members receive a 10 percent discount.
To register, go to https://kysciencecenter.org/science-travels-to-you/schools-out-science-camps/#DaviessCounty.
For more information, contact Kathy Olson at kolson@owensboromuseum.org or 270-687-2732.
• Nature Camp is every Wednesday in July at the Joe Ford Nature Center.
Camp schedule
July 24 - Ocean life
July 31 - Nature survival
Hours are from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for 7- to 10-year-olds and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for 11- to 13-year-olds. Call 270-344-0596 to reserve a spot. Class size limited to 20 campers.
A $6 donation is recommended per child per session. For more information, contact jfncdirector2017@gmail.com or visit www.joefordnaturecenter.com.
