• The following are Catholic Parish picnics in the surrounding area for the 2019 summer:

Saturday - Serving at 4 p.m. - St. Peter of Alcantara, Stanley

July 27 - Serving from 4-9 p.m. - St. Mary of the Woods, McQuady

Aug. 3 - Drive-thru starting at 11 a.m.; serving from noon to 3 p.m. - Blessed Sacrament Chapel

Aug. 6 - Serving at 4 p.m.; drive-thru barbecue - St. Martin, Rome

Sept. 14 - Serving at 4 p.m. - St. Columba, Lewisport

Sept. 14 - Serving at noon - St. Sebastian, Calhoun

Sept. 15 - Serving at 11 a.m. - Mary Carrico Catholic School Picnic - St. Lawrence picnic grounds, Philpot

Sept. 15 - Serving from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. - St. Joseph, Central City

Sept. 21 - Serving at 4 p.m. - Blessed Mother, Owensboro

Sept. 28 - Serving from 1-3 p.m. - drive-thru, church raffle and barbecue - Immaculate

Sept. 29 - Serving at 11 a.m. - St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville

