• The following are Catholic Parish picnics in the surrounding area:
Sept. 14 -- Serving at 4 p.m. -- St. Columba, Lewisport
Sept. 14 -- Serving at noon - St. Sebastian, Calhoun
Sept. 15 -- Serving at 11 a.m. - Mary Carrico Catholic School Picnic
Sept. 15 -- St. Lawrence picnic grounds, Philpot
Sept. 15 -- Serving from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - St. Joseph, Central City
Sept. 21 -- Serving at 4 p.m. - Blessed Mother, Owensboro
Sept. 28 -- Serving from 1-3 p.m. - Immaculate (drive-thru, church raffle and barbecue)
Sept. 29 -- Serving at 11 a.m. - St. Mary of the Woods, Whitesville
