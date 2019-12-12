• The public is invited to share in free community meals at the following places:
Sunday -- 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St.
Sunday -- 4:30 p.m. at Breckenridge United Methodist Church, 1400 Breckenridge St. Opens at 4 p.m.
Monday-Saturday -- 11 a.m. at Pitino Shelter, 501 Walnut St.
Monday -- 5:30 p.m. at Walnut Memorial Church, 519 E. Byers Ave.
Tuesday -- 5:45 p.m. at New Life Church, 400 Crabtree Ave.
Wednesday -- 6 p.m. at Unity Fellowship, 625 Allen St.
Second Wednesday only -- 6 p.m. at Matthew's Table, 1650 W. Second St. (Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County)
Third Wednesday only -- 5:45 p.m. at Church Alive, 325 Carter Road
Thursday -- 5:15 p.m. at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road
Thursday -- 4:30 p.m. at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St.
Friday -- 6 p.m. at Unity Fellowship Church, 625 Allen St.
Saturday -- 5:30 p.m. at Woodlawn Methodist Church, 1120 Woodlawn St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.