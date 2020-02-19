• NAMI meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the second floor of the First Baptist Christian Life Center. Enter on east side of J.R. Miller Boulevard and Third Street. All are welcome.
The family support meeting is for families with loved ones with a mental illness and advocates who want to speak to legislation on bills to pass to improve mental health care. For more information, contact Tom at 270-684-6849.
• TOPS KY 392 meets at Owensboro Church of Christ, 2300 Kentucky 144 E. Weigh-in is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. every Friday. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
• TOPS KY 402 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 4 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave. Weigh-in is from 3:30 to 4 p.m. prior to the meeting. All are welcome.
• Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who are recovering from food addiction. Weekly meetings are 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St., and 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave. For more information, contact Peggy W. 270-685-0924 or Jenny F. 270-485-3288.
• LifeSpring, a cancer support group, meets at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays in classroom B at the Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave. The group is open to cancer survivors at whatever stage they are in (newly diagnosed, in treatment or after treatment). For more information, call 270-688-3600.
• TOPS KY Chapter 46 meets at 3 p.m. every Tuesday in room 103 in the Recreational Outreach Center at Settle Memorial Church, 301 Daviess St.
• TOPS meets at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road.
