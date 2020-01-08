• The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired Inc. (SAVI, Inc.) will hold its monthly meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church. The program will be a roundtable discussion and a chance to get to know members. Membership dues are payable at this meeting.
January events:
Wednesday, Jan. 8 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; workshop at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
Jan. 14 - 7 p.m.; board meeting on the zoom line.
Jan. 18 - 1-3 p.m.; bowling outing at Bowlodrome.
Jan. 24 - 10 a.m. to noon; workshop at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
Jan. 27 - Budget committee meeting on the zoom line at 8 p.m. to approve the budget for 2020.
For more information on how to participate, contact 270-686-8689 ot visit SAVI's webpage or Facebook page.
