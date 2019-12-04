• The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired Inc.'s monthly meeting is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church. The program will be SAVI's Christmas meal and party.
Tuesday -- Board meeting on the zoom line at 7 p.m.
Dec. 14 -- Bowling outing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bowlodrome
Dec. 23 -- Budget committee meeting on the zoom line at 8 p.m.
Officer list following elections: Sheryl Lott, president; Lora Wright, vice president; Betty Boggess, secretary; Bill Roberts, treasurer, Larry Patterson, director; Pat McEnroe, director.
