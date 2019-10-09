• Local businesses have partnered to bring in experts on Alzheimer's care and education for a community education workshop 8:30 a.m. Thursday at WKU Owensboro Campus, Badgett Foundation Conference Room, 4821 New Hartford Road. The event happens just two days prior to the Walk to End Alzheimer's downtown.
Expert speakers will address some of the complexities of communication and legal aspects of dementia. The featured presenter will be Rebekah Wilson, MSW, a certified independent consultant for Teepa Snow's "Positive Approach to Care." Also presenting is John Dotson with Kentucky Elderlaw covering vital legal documents and legal issues related to persons living with dementia.
This is open to professionals, families, caregivers and students. RSVP. Contact Tina Wright at 270-702-7887.
• Safe Zone Training, an LGBTQ+ awareness and ally training, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Logsdon Center. Light snacks will be provided. For more information, contact New Beginnings Sexual Assault Services at 270-926-7278.
