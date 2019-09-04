• The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired Inc. will hold its annual picnic from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Legion Park East Shelter.
Other SAVI schedule of events:
Monday - Program Committee meeting on the Zoom Line 7 p.m.
Tuesday - Board Meeting on the Zoom Line 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 - Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon for crafts at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church
Sept. 14 - SAVI bowling outing from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bowlodrome, 600 E. 14th St.
Sept. 21-22 - Blindfold Bowling fundraiser from 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 and from 2 to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 at Bowlodrome, 600 E. 14th St.
Sept. 23 - Budget Committee meeting on the Zoom Line 8 p.m.
Sept. 26 - Booth at Senior Day Out from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Towne Square Mall
Sept. 27 - Workshop for crafts from 10 a.m. to noon at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church
