• The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired Inc. (SAVI Inc.) will hold its regular monthly meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road.
There will be a lecture/podcast by Dr. Bill Takeshita regarding protecting your eyes for the blind and visually impaired. Membership dues are still payable for the current year.
Other March events:
Tuesday — There will be a workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church focusing on cooking. Soup and sandwiches will be offered.
Tuesday — Board meeting on the zoom line will be at 7 p.m.
March 23 — Budget committee meeting on the zoom line will be at 8 p.m.
March 28 — Bowling outing will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Bowlodrome. Please note the time change. This is to accommodate those needing a ride on the GRITS bus to participate.
For more information about blindness, SAVI, The Kentucky Council of the Blind or the American Council of the Blind, call 270-686-8689, email owensboro@kentucky-acb.org, visit www.kentucky-acb.org/owensboro, and/or “like” SAVI on Facebook at www.facebook.com/owensboro.savi.
• KY TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 402 meets at 1 p.m. every Monday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Booth Avenue.
