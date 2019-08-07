• Wendell Foster is hosting the second annual Special Needs Expo from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St.
The expo is an opportunity for community agencies to collaborate in providing information about resources and services that will assist families in supporting a loved one with a disability. The expo will include non-profit organizations, state agencies, and private businesses. The event will feature music by Prof G.
Schedule of events:
10:15 a.m. - GRADSA's Star Squad
11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. - Sensory-friendly magic show with Cody Clark Magic
12:15 p.m. - Musick Studios all-abilities class will perform
1:15 p.m. - Leland "Hammer Jammer" Isbill will perform
The event also includes free backpacks, music by Prof G, trike screenings, sensory room, kids corner with games and face painting, door prizes and concessions. No cost to attend.
• The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired Inc. (SAVI Inc.) will hold its monthly meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, 1215 Scherm Road.
Other August activities:
Aug. 5 - Program Committee meeting via conference call at 7 p.m.
Aug. 13 - Board meeting via conference call at 7 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Members will participate in the Special Needs Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 17 - Monthly bowling outing from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Bowlodrome, 600 E. 14th St.
Aug. 26 - Budget committee meeting via conference line at 8 p.m.
Aug. 27 - PizzaRoma at 1 p.m. in Wesleyan Park Plaza
There are no Friday workshops scheduled for August. Workshops will resume in September.
For more information on how to participate, call 270-686-8689, email owensboro@kentucky-acb.org, visit www.kentucky-acb.org/owensboro, and/or "like" SAVI on Facebook at www.facebook.com/owensboro.savi.
• NAMI meets from 6 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the second floor of the First Baptist Christian Life Center. Enter on east side of J.R. Miller Boulevard and Third Street. All are welcome.
The family support meeting is for families with loved ones with a mental illness and advocates who want to speak to legislation on bills to pass to improve mental health care. For more information, contact Tom at 270-684-6849.
• TOPS KY 392 meets at Owensboro Church of Christ, 2300 Kentucky 144 E. Weigh-in is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. every Friday. The meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
• TOPS KY 402 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets from 4 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 910 Booth Ave. Weigh-in is from 3:30 to 4 p.m. prior to the meeting. All are welcome.
• Are you having trouble controlling the way you eat? Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who are recovering from food addiction. Weekly meetings are 7 p.m. on Tuesdays at Faith Lutheran Church, 2830 Frederica St.; 7 p.m. Thursdays at First Presbyterian Church, 1328 Griffith Ave.; and 8:30 a.m. Friday mornings at First Presbyterian Church For more information, contact Peggy W. 270-685-0924 or Jenny F. 270-485-3288.
• The Fibromyalgia Support Group meets at 11 a.m. every second Saturday at the Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Tonya Mimms at 270-925-5082.
• LifeSpring, a cancer support group, meets at 5:30 p.m. on Mondays in classroom B at the Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave. The group is open to cancer survivors at whatever stage they are in (newly diagnosed, in treatment or after treatment). For more information, call 270-688-3619.
• TOPS KY Chapter 46 meets at 3 p.m. every Tuesday in room 103 in the Recreational Outreach Center at Settle Memorial Church, 301 Daviess St.
• TOPS meets at 4:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road.
