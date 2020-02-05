• The Support Alliance of the Visually Impaired inc.(SAVI Inc.) will hold its monthly meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church. Program will be presented by Lita Beg, from the Davies County Public Library who will speak on utilizing the library services and home bound services. Membership dues are still payable for the current year.
SAVI’s schedule of events for February:
Friday — 10 a.m. to noon; workshop at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
Feb. 11 — 7 p.m. board meeting.
Feb. 12 — Noon to 1:30 p.m.; panel discussion on SAVI and other support available in the Owensboro area at the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
Feb. 15 — 1:30-3:30 p.m.; bowling outing at Bowlodrome.
Feb. 21 — 10 a.m. to noon; workshop at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church.
Feb. 24 — 8 p.m.; budget committee meeting on the zoom line.
Feb. 27 — 1-2:30 p.m.; dine out (place to be determined).
For more information on how to participate, call 270-686-8689 or 270-684-4418, or visit SAVI’s webpage or Facebook page.
