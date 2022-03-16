A city survey to gauge people’s thoughts on changing the city’s juvenile curfew found a majority of respondents don’t want the curfew changed.
After hearing a presentation about the survey Tuesday at City Hall, city commissioners and Mayor Tom Watson said they are not in favor of changing the curfew.
The city’s curfew for juveniles is 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. Making the curfew earlier had been discussed in recent months, as the city has experienced a number of shootings involving juveniles.
Maj. JD Winkler, a member of the Owensboro Police Department command staff, said 2,474 people filled out the survey, and results were checked to weed out people who responded more than once.
Winkler said 57% of respondents support keeping the curfew in its current form.
Of the 43% who do not support the curfew, 26% of them want the curfew to start at 11 p.m., 19% supported making the curfew 10 p.m., 14% wanted a curfew to start at midnight, and 10% support a 9 p.m. curfew.
Winkler said, 27% of those who do not support the current curfew do not want a curfew at all.
Winkler said juveniles involved in recent shooting incidents “are limited to a couple dozen.”
“You could even narrow it down to less than 10, seven or eight, that are involved in the violence,” Winkler said. “We’ve charged the vast majority of them.”
One of the juveniles involved has 36 criminal citations, for a total of 67 charges, including wanton endangerment for discharging a firearm and unlawful taking of a firearm.
“I doubt this juvenile would be concerned with a curfew violation,” said Winkler, who believes the city shouldn’t “start creating an ordinance that would target juveniles that aren’t causing problems.”
Incidents that involved juveniles with firearms had largely occurred outside of curfew hours, Winkler said.
After the meeting, Mayor Tom Watson said he didn’t support making changes to the curfew.
“I think we’ve got as much data as we can get,” Watson said. “We are not going to do anything at this time.”
Commissioner Bob Glenn said he would support an earlier curfew if one were proposed, but said the curfew would be difficult for OPD to enforce.
“I don’t really want to create more work for the police department,” he said. “They have plenty to do.
“I feel (1 a.m.) is too late. I would like to see it adjusted. But, if the majority of people feel (the current curfew) is acceptable — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger said the survey was useful. He didn’t foresee city officials changing the curfew.
“It sounded like most people wanted to leave it alone,” he said.
“The majority have spoken, and they would like to leave it as it is,” Commissioner Mark Castlen said. “Really, curfews have to begin at home, with mom and dad setting a curfew for children. All along, I’ve felt this was more a family issue than a police issue.”
Commissioner Jeff Sanford said juveniles who obey a curfew won’t change their behavior if the curfew is changed. Parents have to set rules for their children, he said.
“It’s not our police officers’ duty to go over there and raise somebody’s kids,” Sanford said. “It sounds to me like (the curfew) is going to stay where it’s at.”
Of the juveniles involved in shooting incidents, “it sounds like they (OPD) are starting to make a little headway,” Sanford said.
