Peddlers Mall has closed its Owensboro location in the former Rural King store at 601 Commerce Drive.
And Tim Bowles and Tracey Keene have taken over the location for their T&T Vendor Mall.
Bowles said the two have been vendors for six years and opened their first T&T Vendor Mall location in Tell City on Oct. 1.
“We’ve been vendors in a lot of Peddlers Mall locations,” he said. “We see this as an opportunity to expand into a bigger city.”
The 50,000-square-foot Owensboro location has room for 350 or so vendors, Bowles said.
The Tell City location can only accommodate 90.
Taylor Logsdon, marketing director for the 16 Peddlers Mall locations, said the Owensboro store had 140 vendors last month.
Bowles said, “We’ve had several vendors come in today to sign up with us.”
He said, “We have plenty of room for more vendors.”
Bowles said the best-case scenario will see T&T Vendor Mall opening on Sept. 14.
The worst case would see it opening on Oct. 1, he said.
Hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Peddlers Mall moved into the location five years ago.
Rural King had been in that location since 1996.
But in 2013, the company built a new 93,819-square-foot store behind the shopping center and that left the old store empty.
ColoradioBiz magazine reported in 2018 that flea markets today are a $30 billion industry.
The story said, “There are approximately 1,100 flea markets in the U.S., with more than 150 million customers visiting each year.”
It added that the flea markets “provide business opportunities for approximately 2.25 million vendors.”
