Tea Time at the Mount, celebrating cancer survivors and those whose loved ones have been affected by cancer, will begin at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mount Saint Joseph Conference and Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, Maple Mount.
Door prizes will be available Cost: $12. Reservations required. Please RSVP at 270-229-0206 or visit www.retreatcenter@maplemount.org.
