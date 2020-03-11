Samuel Manqueros has been honored with the Joseph C. Gilliam Academic Achievement Award and Cadet Achievement Ribbon in recognition of demonstrating academic excellence and superior leadership as a member of the Daviess County High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. An awards ceremony is planned for 9 a.m. April 14 in the DCHS auxiliary gymnasium.
Cadet Lt. Cmdr. Manqueros serves as chief of staff officer for the NJROTC at DCHS, where he maintains an overall grade point average of 3.609 and a Naval Science GPA of 3.96.
After graduating from DCHS, Manqueros plans to major in chemistry at Norfolk State University, and then join the U.S. Navy as a commissioned officer.
