That's My Kid

Apollo High School and Daviess County High School agriculture students participated in Construction Trades Day in September. These students and their teachers, Aaron Tucker and Craig Howard, along with AHS college and career readiness coach Kelly Spaw, enjoyed lunch with Owensboro Home Builders Association Executive Officer Richard Stallings at Cattleman's Roadhouse.

