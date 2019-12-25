• A team of Daviess County High School students has been recognized as one of six state finalists in the Samsung "Solve for Tomorrow" competition.
DCHS students Owen Krahwinkel, Price Cowan, Paul McClellan and Adam Julian have developed a business plan for a device called "VapeBusters." This product is designed to respond to the issue of underage usage of e-cigarettes and vaping among high school students. The product involves using humidity detection sensors in places where those devices are commonly used, such as bathrooms and locker rooms. The sensors would alert school officials to a spike in humidity caused by e-cigarettes in those locations through a desktop application or mobile app.
As state finalists, the team has won a Samsung tablet for their classroom. VapeBusters will be judged on the following criteria as it advances in competition: Clear problem identification; application of STEM studies in proposed solution; community impact; originality; and feasibility.
