That's My Kid

• Gavin T. Sanders, a junior at Daviess County High School, joined outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum - National Security July 7-12 on the University of Maryland Campus in Washington, D.C. NYLF - National Security is one of the Envision family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Sanders also attended a Leadership Camp at Camp Atterbury and this coming year he will serve as the units XO. He is a participant in the Early College Academy and is on track to graduate high school with an associate's degree from OCTC.
