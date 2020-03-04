• Apollo High School hosted Global Fest on Feb. 18, celebrating the diverse spectrum of nationalities and backgrounds represented among the Eagle Family. Students who are native to Daviess County and/or the United States also participated, sharing information about their cultural heritage or a place they have visited or would like to visit.
