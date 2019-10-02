That's My Kid

• The Daviess County Public Schools district announced that 116 students have been recognized by the College Board for their exceptional achievements on the college-level AP Exams. Students take AP Exams in May after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement, based on the number of courses and exams.
National AP Scholars (average score of at least 4 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 4 or higher on eight or more of these exams) - Trevor Payne, a 2019 graduate of Apollo High School; and Alec Phelps and Gabija Ziemyte, 2019 graduates of Daviess County High School.
Scholar with Distinction Award (Given to students who receive an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of those exams) - Apollo High School 2019 graduates - Gracelyn Bush, Christopher Cox, Adam Dehart, Katherine Isbell, Brooklyn Knight, Trevor Payne, Nathan Roberts, Talon Safreed and Caroline Shutt; and current seniors Ryan Gatton and Daniel Mays.
Daviess County High School graduates - Lainey Armistead, Allison Boarman, Jordan Carr, Lucas Georges, Manon Georges, Maya Givens, Martha Martell, Garrett Mayfield, Benjamin Peters, Alec Phelps, Sydney Speed, Ivy Stites, Porter Watkins, Reagan Watkins, Gabija Ziemyte and Lucas Zoglmann; and current seniors Ryan Beckwith, Ethan Easterday, Andrew Ellis, Simon Hansom, Hunter Nelson, Noah Owen, Mason Thompson and Christian Vincent.
AP Scholar with Honor Awards (average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams):
Apollo - Hannah Bradshaw and John Zuberer
DCHS graduates - Eli Daugherty, Owen Krahwinkel, Tyler Ladnier, Devin Melton, Logan Mills, Keya Patel, Abbey Pike and Blake Siddons; current seniors Carter Bean, Lillian Davis, Isaiah Montgomery, David Stevens and Houston Watson; and current junior Ethan Kelly.
Sixty-five DCPS students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with grades of 3 or higher.
AHS graduates - Dalton Barnett, Haley Bond, Jackson Fuller, Lindsey Hargitt, Marcus Hayden, Jacob Jones, Samantha Klee, William Leigh, Isaac Malott, Bobby Nguyen, Kyle Satterfield, Ben Schartung, James Scrivner, Josiah Shelton, Noah Stewart, Andrew Van Meter and Emily Yewell; current seniors Macy Dame, Valerie Gillim and Lea Rhinerson; and junior Jackson Lindsey.
DCHS students qualifying for the AP Scholar Award are Class of 2019 graduates Katherine Alward, Charlotte Brown, McKenzi Clark, Anthony Collett, Cameron Duvall, Branson Edge, Bryan Ford, Michael Haynes, Sally Lott, Erin Martin, Lindsey McLellan, Sarah Pfeil, Lily Scott, Olivia Sheldon, Emma Smith and Gabriella Winstead; current seniors Abby Broughton, Meredith Campbell, Chase Chatmon, Jacob Crabtree, Alex Filbeck, Regan Haight, Natalie Holland, William Holland, Ellie Howard, Gloria Lwin, Mason Miller, Camille Moore, Ashton Payne, Holly Payne, Jay Powers, Lucas Ruckdeschel and Trent Woolard; current juniors Alexander Adams, Camden Clark, Calvin Higdon, Garrett Howard, Daniel Martin, Leigha Mattingly, Jonathan Nalley, Benjamin Robinson, William Strehl, Mackenzie Sweatt and Emmylou Tidwell.
