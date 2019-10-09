That's My Kid

The PEERS Foundation and State Farm Insurance brought an Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator (ARDDES) in efforts of educating students on the dangers of distracted driving on Sept. 20 to Owensboro Catholic High School. Students were able to experience the dangers of distracted driving without risking their own safety through Virtual Reality goggles. The students were in the driverâ€™s seat of a real car while wearing the goggles, and they virtually drove through a course while using their cell phones. Other students were able to watch a monitor to see what the driver was seeing. During the presentation, students had the option to sign a pledge stating that they will not drive while distracted.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.