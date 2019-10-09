That's My Kid

The PEERS Foundation and State Farm Insurance brought an Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator (ARDDES) in efforts of educating students on the dangers of distracted driving on Sept. 20 to Owensboro Catholic High School. Students were able to experience the dangers of distracted driving without risking their own safety through Virtual Reality goggles. The students were in the driverâ€™s seat of a real car while wearing the goggles, and they virtually drove through a course while using their cell phones. Other students were able to watch a monitor to see what the driver was seeing. During the presentation, students had the option to sign a pledge stating that they will not drive while distracted.